Obituary - Gary Edward Dartt

Gary Edward Dartt, 84, passed away on Saturday, July 18, at home in Statesboro, Georgia.

Born on October 6, 1941, in Rapid City, South Dakota, Gary was the son of the late Gale and Edna Leman Dartt. He was raised in Wall, South Dakota, where he developed a lifelong appreciation for learning, the arts and the natural world.

Gary earned his undergraduate degree from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, before receiving his Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Minnesota, where he was a McNight Fellow at the Tyrone Guthrie Theatre.

Throughout his distinguished academic career, he taught theatre and film at numerous colleges and universities across the country, including Mankato State University in Minnesota, Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pennsylvania; Fordham University in New York City and ultimately Georgia Southern University, where he retired as a professor of theater in the Department of Communication Arts in 2010.

A gifted scenic designer and director, Gary's artistic talents extended well beyond the classroom. He designed scenery for numerous summer theater productions and organizations, including the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan, Wisconsin; the Old Bay Playhouse in St. Mary's City, Maryland; the North Carolina Shakespeare Festival and Lord Baltimore's World Living History Theme Park.

In Statesboro, he directed many memorable performances at Georgia Southern and the Averitt Center for the Arts, leaving a lasting impression on the local arts community through his creativity, mentorship and passion for theatre.

When he wasn't designing sets or directing productions, Gary found joy in exploring caves, reading, assembling jigsaw puzzles, painting – especially watercolor landscapes – and listening to folk music. He approached life with curiosity, creativity and an appreciation for beauty that inspired those around him.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Denis Dartt; his sister-in-law, Joan Dartt; and his in-laws, Gordon and Alice Willcutt.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Brenda Willcutt Dartt, and his son, Christopher "Chris" Dartt.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, July 29, 2026

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