GasPro construction on Highway 80 East stalled

Land clearing and site work began on a GasPro Travel Center at the intersection of Highway 80 East and Burkhalter Road in September 2025. The basic foundation and structure for the facility are in place, but completion of the full center has been stalled for months.

Plans submitted in 2025 by Manpreet Singh as an agent for ampm Convenience Stores, Inc., call for construction of a 9,500-square-foot building/store with seven rows of gas pumps in front of the building and a separate area for semi and other trucks behind, with four rows of pumps and a weigh scale.

The site plan for the GasPro Travel Center on Highway 80 East and Burkhalter Road shows the regular gas pumps and the main building in the front of the property, with truck fueling stations and spaces behind the building. (SPECIAL)

The plans call for two entrances to the complex on Burkhalter Road and one on Highway 80, via a right-turn lane.

Construction at the complex on approximately six acres of a 21-acre parcel at the northwest intersection of Burkhalter and Highway 80 got underway in December. The foundation for the pumps and the main building structure were completed in April, but almost no work has been done since.

A GasPro Travel Center opened on Highway 301 South at the corner of A.J. Riggs Road in 2023. The GasPro Center currently under construction on Highway 80 East will have a similar layout and offer the same services. (JIM HEALY/staff)

Messages inquiring about the status of the Highway 80 facility left with the GasPro main office in Grovetown, located just outside Augusta, have not been answered.

Also located at the Burkhalter/Highway 80 intersection is a Pojo's store with BP gas and a Quick Stop with Marathon gas.

Grovetown-based GasPro operates 10 travel centers in southeast Georgia, including one in Statesboro on Highway 301 South that opened in 2023.