Obituary - Frieda Anne Headley Byrd

MACON, Ga. -- Frieda Anne Headley Byrd, 88, of Macon, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary of Vineville Baptist Church in Macon, Georgia, with Dr. John Pierce officiating.

The family will receive friends at a fellowship meal to be served immediately following the service.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the "Nathan & Frieda Byrd Endowed Scholarship Fund" at McAfee School of Theology of Mercer University, 3001 Mercer University Drive, Atlanta, GA 30341.

Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, August 15, 2023

