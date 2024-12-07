Obituary - Franklin Marion “Frankie” Pearson, Jr.

STATESBORO, Ga. – Mr. Franklin Marion “Frankie” Pearson, Jr., age 74, passed away December 6, 2024, at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home in Augusta, Georgia, following a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Mr. Pearson was born in Augusta to the late Franklin M. Pearson, Sr. and Dorothy Adams Pearson.

After graduating from Statesboro High School, he served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to Janiece Spivey, his wife of 51 years. After receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry from Clemson University, he worked in the forestry industry until becoming self employed as a financial planner.

He was a member of Eastern Heights Baptist Church.

Mr. Pearson is survived by his wife, Janiece Spivey Pearson of Statesboro; sons and a daughter-in-law, Anthony “Tony” Michael Pearson and Diana of Jackson and Royce Benjamin Pearson of Statesboro; grandchildren, Ezra Greey and Lucy Abigail; a brother and sister-in-law, Ricky and Kathy Pearson of Statesboro; a sister-in-law and her husband, Elaine and Pat Byrnes of Savannah; a brother-in-law, Tommy Spivey of Garfield; a niece, Susan Pearson; two nephews, Patrick Byrnes of Savannah and Chris Byrnes of Macon and a great nephew, June Byrnes Imm.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, December 10 from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Nicky McCreary officiating.

Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Georgia War Veterans Home, 1101 15 Street, Augusta, Ga. 30901 or Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 23805 US – 80 East Statesboro, Ga. 30461.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.