Obituary - Frances Bailey Weeks

Frances Bailey Weeks, age 55, was a wonderful and caring wife. She left this world on November 28, 2024, at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.

Frances was born to James and Rhee Bailey on May 23, 1969. Fran graduated from Glynn Academy High School in Brunswick, Ga. She attended Georgia Southern and later received a nursing degree at Ogeechee Tech in Statesboro, Ga.

She was an LPN at Statesboro Family Practice in Statesboro, Ga.

Fran attended Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, a family church for generations.

At an early age, Fran showed an interest in horses. She learned how to ride a hunter/jumper.

Fran also lived in Australia for six years and competed for the Australian team.

Fran is survived by David Weeks (husband), James Bailey (father), Mel Wheeler (brother), Trish Winters (sister) and her daughter, Morgan, (Niece); Jane Wheeler (Sister-in-law), Cody Wheeler (Nephew), Katie Wheeler (niece), and Gene Weeks (father-in-law). Fran is survived by one aunt and many cousins.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, December 7th, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Josh Boyett officiating.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, December 5, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







