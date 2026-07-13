Obituary - Floyd Thompson

Floyd Thompson, 76, of Warner Robins, Georgia, entered into eternal rest on June 29, 2026, after a life devoted to faith, family and service. Born on December 29, 1949, in Statesboro, Georgia, to the late Ernest and Frances Thompson, Floyd attended Bulloch County schools and later attended Savannah State College.

He was a lifelong member of Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church and dedicated much of his career to helping others through his work in mental health before later enjoying a career in fine jewelry sales and management.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Francine Hampton.

Floyd leaves to cherish his memory: his beloved wife of 39 years, Pat Thompson; his children, Tamarshea Dickerson, Nina Thompson and Paige Sims; three grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, his siblings, Jimmy Thompson and Patricia Richardson; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends.

He will be remembered most for his love of family and the lasting impact he made on all who knew him.

Visitation was held on Friday, July 10, 2026, from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service was on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at noon at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1579 Bragan Road, Statesboro, GA 30458 with Pastor Morris Reddick as eulogist.

Floyd Thompson has lain state from 11 a.m. until noon.

Interment will be held at Piney Grove Cemetery.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

All services and arrangements are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, July 13, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.