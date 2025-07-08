Obituary - Evangelist Sylvia Denise Robbins-Boggs

Evangelist Sylvia Denise Robbins-Boggs, age 55, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at Wellstar Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, Georgia.

A native of Evans County, Mrs. Boggs was a devoted servant of God and minister of the gospel for many years. She was an ordained evangelist for seven years and faithfully served as a member of New Beginnings Faith Temple Pentecostal Church in Reidsville, Georgia.

Her ministry touched many lives, and her unwavering faith was evident in everything she did.

Sylvia’s favorite saying after every sermon was, "I don’t have no bad news because God paid it in full." This phrase encapsulated her belief in God’s grace and redemption.

Sylvia was a proud graduate of Claxton High School Class of 1987, and carried the values of her hometown with her throughout her life. She was known for her kindness, generosity and dedication to her family, church and community.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Carlos Boggs of Claxton, Ga.; her cherished children, Jeremy Boggs and Carrissa Boggs, both of Claxton, Ga.; stepmother, Ernestine Robbins of Claxton, Ga.; two sisters and five brothers. Sylvia also leaves behind a host of extended family members and dear friends, all of whom will forever treasure her memory and the lasting impact she made on their lives.

Sylvia's legacy of love, faith and service will continue to inspire those who knew her. Her spirit will live on in the hearts of all who were blessed to have shared in her life.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, from 5 p.m.—7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 1 p.m. at First African Baptist Church, 128 Church Street, Claxton, GA 30417, with Pastor Melvin Brewton as eulogist. Interment will be held at Maggie Everett Cemetery, 1398 Green Thrift Road, Collins, GA.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

The celebration of life services is entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, July 9, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.