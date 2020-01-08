Obituary - Eva Elizabeth “Liz” Munday

Eva Elizabeth “Liz” Munday, 57, of Statesboro, and formerly of Atlanta, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at her residence.Born in Atlanta, she was a daughter of Tommy Randell Munday and Wanda Hunter Munday.Mrs. Munday was a retired animal technician, having worked for a veterinarian in Atlanta, and was of the Baptist faith.She liked contemporary gospel music, loved animals, the ocean and her family.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Munday was preceded in death by a brother, Franklin Otis Brown; and a nephew, Carl Roscoe Winter.Surviving are her two sisters, Gail Wilds of Statesboro and Angel Christian of Atlanta; her dog, Simba; nieces and nephews, Angela Winter, Anthony Scott Winter, Joseph Thomas Wilds Jr., Courtney Fitzgibbon, Fancy Christian, Joshua Fitzgibbon, CJ Priest and Miracle Priest.The memorial service will be held 3 o’clock in the afternoon on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomecapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 9, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



