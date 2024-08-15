Obituary - Etemuli "Lei" Magalei

Etemuli "Lei" Magalei, age 61, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2024, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. He was born on October 8, 1962, in American Samoa to Lepo and Puni Launiuvao Noa Magalei and had lived in the United States since 1984. He made his home in Statesboro 24 years ago.

Lei was a 1980 graduate of Leone High School in American Samoa. He was a Desert Storm veteran, serving in the United States Army.

Lei retired after 35 years of government service in the Army and the United States Postal Service.

He enjoyed cooking, especially on the grill, for his friends and family, whom he dearly loved to spend time with.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Punipuao Pouesi, Meki Taumaivale, Asofitu Magalei, Sigava'a Jt. Tuimaivale and Siutuloa Maglaei.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Elizabeth White Magalei of Statesboro; his children, Matthew, Andrew, Amanda, Shaun Magalei, all of Statesboro; his siblings, Kaupoe Magalei of Alaska, Lepo Launiu Magalei of Louisiana, Eteuati Magalei of Hawaii, Malaelele Anderson of Louisiana, Tavita Magalei of Washington state, Fuarosa "Jay" Jarriett of Louisianna and Poe Pouesi Magalei of Samoa; brothers-in-law, Charles W. (Kristy) White Jr. of Alabama and David (Shawnda) White of Glennville; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2024, with the funeral service to follow at noon in the chapel of the Glennville Funeral Home with the Rev. David Donnan officiating. Interment will be in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Glennville Funeral Home has the honor to serve the Magalei family.





Statesboro Herald, August 16, 2024

