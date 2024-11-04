Obituary - Ernestine “Tina” Oglesby Butler

Mrs. Ernestine "Tina" Oglesby Butler, age 77, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2024, at her residence.

She was predeceased by her parents, Ernest Wennen and Mary Julia Blackburn Oglesby; sisters, Gladys Estelle Royal (James Daniel "Boe") McKinney and Emma Lucy Oglesby Osteen; and her brothers, Jimmie Lee Oglesby, Louis Oglesby and Bobby Wendell (Myra) Oglesby.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Robert Craig Butler of Metter; her constant companion, her Boston terrier Chopper; sons, Richard Clayton (Tina) Doyle and Benjamin Kirkpatrick (Amy) Gay, both of Sylvania; and stepdaughters Candice Taylor of Savannah, Brandy (Mark) Lamb of Stillmore and Brittany (Matt) Dawkins of Swainsboro.

She is also survived by grandchildren, Derik Eugene (Allie) Doyle, Christina Bernice Doyle (Austin) Roach; step-grandchildren, Alaya and Aubrey Lamb and Chloe and Brantley Dawkins; and great-grandchildren, Liam, Lachlan and Charlotte Doyle, Ryan and Madison Roach, and one on the way.

She also leaves two sisters to cherish her memory, Mary Grace Whisenant of North Augusta, S.C.; and Dorothy "Dot" (Tom) Cauley of Sylvania; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Mrs. Butler retired from Georgia Regional Hospital as a clinical director/medical staff credentialer and from BASF as office manager.

She was of the Baptist faith, a member of the Big Horse Creek Baptist Church WMU Outreach Program, Edith Cavell #193 Order of the Eastern Star, Georgia Salzburger Society, National Society Colonial Dames Seventeenth Century Richard Warren GA23 Chapter, Edmond Burke #3027 Daughters of the American Revolution and Margaret Jones #27 United Daughters of the Confederacy.

She attended Screven County High School, graduated from Ogeechee Tech and took multiple courses at Ogeechee Tech and Savannah Tech, where she graduated at the top of the class.

She loved flowers, especially knock-out roses, family, friends and helping those less fortunate. After she became disabled, she loved and missed them all.

The services for Mrs. Butler were conducted by Pastor Bert Hickman at Deal Funeral Directors in Statesboro, with burial at Burke Memorial Gardens in Statesboro, on Monday November 4, 2024.

Serving as pallbearers were Derik Doyle, Mark Lamb, Matt Dawkins, Chris Doyle, Chris Reddick and Rodney Butler. Honorary pallbearers were employees of Georgia Regional Hospital.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Deal Funeral Directors in Statesboro.





Statesboro Herald, November 5, 2024

