Obituary - Elsie Vlcek

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Elsie Vlcek, retired medical assistant/bookkeeper, community volunteer, wife and beloved mother, passed away in May of 2023 at the age of 93. She was born in 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio, and resided in Parma, Ohio, until moving to Statesboro 23 years ago.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Otto Wm Vlcek; her mother, Katherine; her father, Harry; her sister, Anne; and her brothers, Harry Jr. and Stephen.

She is survived by her son, William, and his wife, Nancy; her daughter, Linda, and her husband, John; and her son, Brian. She is also survived by her grandson, Geoff; her granddaughter, Olivia, and her husband, Chris; and her grandson, Nick; as well as cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and treasured friends.

Elsie was a longtime member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Statesboro, GA and Holy Spirit Byzantine Catholic Church in Parma, Ohio.

Elsie was a longtime volunteer supporter of the Silver Lining Club of Statesboro, which provided Saturday respite relief for area Alzheimer's caregivers. She was a volunteer docent at the Georgia Southern Botanical Garden, and she could often be found around town collecting seeds from wildflower plantings.

She volunteered at Ogeechee Area Hospice in their “tie-blanket” program. She could often be found at area assisted living homes, visiting the many friends she made volunteering.

She was a member of the St. Matthew’s Catholic Church sewing club, spearheading the creation of two group-sewn quilts that were auctioned off for the benefit of the church. Elsie also volunteered monthly with members of St. Matthew’s parish to support the soup kitchen at First Methodist Church.

She also made many treasured friends through the Statesboro Newcomers Club.

Elsie was instrumental in recruiting countless new volunteers to each of these activities.

Elsie greatly enjoyed serving on the Cleveland Bicentennial Celebration Committee in 1996.

For her service activities in Statesboro, Elsie was awarded the Bishop Gartland Service Award in 2013 and she was also recipient of the Deen Day Smith Service to Mankind Award in 2014.

The family will receive visitors at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Statesboro on Friday, 02 June, starting at 10 a.m.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Matthew’s starting at 11 a.m. following a rosary service that will start at 10:30 a.m.

Friends are invited to join the family for lunch following mass in the parish social hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a memorial contribution to (1) St. Matthew’s Catholic Eagles (https://www.saintmatthewsparish.com/), (2) Holy Spirit Byzantine Catholic Churc,h (440) 884-8452; or (3) The Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch County (http://www.statesborohumane.org/).

Statesboro Herald, June 1, 2023

