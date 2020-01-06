Obituary - Elizabeth "Lib" Hendrix

CLAXTON -- Elizabeth "Lib" Hendrix, born July 28, 1928, to Rufus and Edna Sapp of Undine, passed away January 5, 2020. She passed peacefully at home in Claxton, Georgia.She was born and raised in Evans County and raised her family in Tattnall County.She retired from the Tattnall County School System. In retirement, she worked with her aunt, Jane Hammock, at the Claxton Florist and with her daughter, Wanda, at Total Business Solutions.She never met a stranger and she never forgot anyone she ever met. As long as she was able, she would do anything to help anyone.She was preceded in death by her husband, Devon Hendrix of Manassas; her parents, Rufus and Edna Sapp; a grandson, Jamie Hicks; brothers, Herman and Melvin Sapp; and her first husband, (Denise's dad) Roland Hernandez.Survivors include children (grandchildren) Denise Hicks (Jason); Debra and John Zwald (Devon and Laura); Wanda Hendrix, Burt and Jerri Hendrix (Aaron and Jared); Kirk and Angie Hendrix (Rebecca); and Bruce and Merry Hendrix (Sharra, Sabrina and Sean); sisters, Vydene Drake, Anne Lynn and Yvonne Barber; and sisters-in-law, Betty and Freida Sapp. Grandma Lib also leaves behind eight precious great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.Visitation: Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.Funeral: Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Burial: Canoochee Church Cemetery immediately following the service.Remembrance: Lib loved flowers. However, she would understand if you prefer to make a donation to the Canoochee Church Cemetery Fund in lieu of flowers.Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements."Our Family Serving Your Family "Since 1917."(912) 739-3338; www.nesmithfuneralhome.com.Statesboro Herald, January 8, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



