Obituary - Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Olson Whatley

Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Olson Whatley, age 84, passed away peacefully on July 3rd, 2024, in Bluffton, S.C., surrounded by her daughters. Liz was born in Minneapolis, Minn., and after graduating high school moved to Washington, D.C., with her family, where she studied and became a dental assistant.

This is where she met Bill Whatley on a blind date and subsequently married the love of her life.

They resided on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, having three daughters before moving to Clemson and Walhalla, S.C., where they had their fourth daughter and spent many weekends enjoying the natural beauty of the mountains.

Liz spent her early years as a stay-at-home mother and later worked as a substitute teacher with a brief stint with the Jantzen swimwear factory.

The family then moved to Savannah, Ga., where Liz embraced the coastal life once again and became the manager of Gaston’s Hallmark and Camera store. She honed her photography skills there and enjoyed working with local artists' wares.

In 1979, the family moved to Allendale, S.C., into her in-law’s family home.

Liz worked for the Allendale County Office on Aging, where she taught ceramics, and then for the University of South Carolina, Salkehatchie in the Admissions Department. She loved working with the young students there.

After Bill retired from teaching, the two moved to Bluffton, S.C., for a short time before deciding to become full-time RV'ers. They had many adventures as they traveled the countryside, afterwards making Statesboro, Ga., their final home.

Liz was a compassionate, creative, fun-loving, caring and kind soul.

She enjoyed sewing, gardening, painting, crafting, photography, shopping, yoga and swimming, along with handbells and other church functions. However, there was nothing she loved more than time spent with her grandchildren and family and friends preparing delicious food and baking the best pies, strudels and desserts. Her parents were both bakers who met each other in a bakery.

Liz is survived by her three daughters, Terry (Hunter) Peacock of Bluffton S.C.; Gwen (Pat) Kinard of Beaufort, S.C.; Pamela Puglisi and Gustavo Molina of Statesboro, Ga.; five grandchildren, David (Christen) Kinard of Virginia, Caroline (Al) Roberts of Anderson, S.C.; William Whatley of London, England; Nicolas Puglisi and John Puglisi of Atlanta, Ga.; and great-grandson, Brewer Roberts of Anderson, S.C.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, William Wilson Whatley; infant daughter, Ann Christine Whatley; parents, Peter Howard Olson and Caroline Zelenka Olson; and brother, Thomas P. Olson.

A memorial service for Ms. Whatley will be held Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church with the Rev. Charles Todd officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://actalz.org>donate or Al-Anon at https://al-anon.org>contributions.

Statesboro Herald, July 24, 2024

