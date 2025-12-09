Obituary - Eleanor Leach Rogers

Mrs. Eleanor Merryman Leach Rogers, 93, resident of High Point, North Carolina, died September 1, 2025, at Pennybyrn at Maryfield.

She was born March 16, 1932, in Warren County, Virginia, a daughter to Alfred Leroy and Martha Ray Leach.

After attending nursing school in Washington, D.C., she joined the U.S. Air Force and was sent overseas to Japan and South Korea, where she served as a first lieutenant and registered nurse from 1954—1957.

She married John Thaddeus Rogers of Front Royal, Virginia, on December 14, 1957.

Following the birth of their four children, the family moved to Statesboro, Georgia, in 1965, where John took a teaching position at Georgia Southern College.

In addition to caring for her own children, Eleanor found time to volunteer at Trinity Episcopal Mission for the “In-As-Much” Kindergarten preschool for underserved children. She supported the local Cub Scout and Girl Scout groups, serving as Den mother for both organizations over several years.

She resumed her nursing career in the early 1970s at Bulloch Memorial Hospital, working as a labor and delivery nurse and later as a house nursing supervisor.

Eleanor always made time for helping friends, neighbors, siblings and members of the community who needed an extra degree of support with their health.

Following retirement, she volunteered with her local hospice and was a recipient of the Deen Day Smith Service to Mankind Award.

Eleanor Rogers lived a life of service to her family, her church, her community and her country.

Eleanor and John moved to High Point, North Carolina, in 2011, where she joined St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and established residence at Pennybyrn.

She was an avid bridge player, enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and especially loved supporting her Atlanta Braves baseball team.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 2022. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Dugan; and two brothers, Benton Leach and Alfred “Bud” Leach.

Surviving is her daughter, Lucy Stoyer (Henry) of Lexington, N.C.; three sons, David Rogers of Statesboro, Ga.; Philip Rogers (Helen) of Rabun Gap, Ga.; and Edward Rogers of Statesboro, Ga.; two grandchildren, Michael and Ryan Stoyer; and three great-grandchildren, Jack, Cooper and Archer.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church of Statesboro on Saturday, December 13th, at 2 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Episcopal Church.





Statesboro Herald, December 9, 2025

