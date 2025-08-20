Obituary - Elder Burnice Johnson

Elder Burnice Johnson, age 83, of Pembroke, Georgia, peacefully transitioned on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at Community Hospice of Vidalia, Ga.

A native of Bulloch County, Elder Johnson spent many years working as a truck driver before retiring from Claxton Poultry in Claxton, Ga.

He was a devoted member of Faith Mission Ministries, where he faithfully served as an elder.

He found great joy in worship, gospel music and spending quality time with his beloved family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Mikell Johnson; and his daughter, Linda Lovett.

Elder Johnson’s memory will be lovingly carried on by his children, Bernistine Johnson, Kimmley (Melanie) Johnson, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Stephanie (Wayne) Hines of Pembroke, Ga.; Tracy (Christina) Johnson of Augusta, Ga.; Darian (Beverly) Johnson of Pembroke, Ga.; Latrese (Jerry) Mikell, Jemena (Hayward) Fields, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Aundra Johnson of Statesboro, Ga. He also leaves behind a host of extended family members and dear friends, all of whom will treasure his memory.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 23, 2025, from 5 p.m.–7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 2 p.m. at The Body of Christ Assembly, Inc., 2103 Bryan Court, Statesboro, GA 30461, with Pastor Samuel Watkins, pastor; and the Rev. Craig R. Tremble, eulogist. Interment will be held at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22002 U.S. Highway 80, Statesboro, GA 30459.

The celebration of life services is entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, August 21, 2025

