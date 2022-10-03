Obituary - Edna Fulmer Lanier

ATHENS, Ga. -- Edna Fulmer Lanier, 93, of Athens, Georgia, died Friday, September 30, 2022.Born February 17, 1929, in Metter, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Edward J. Fulmer and Mary Creed Fulmer, predeceased by brother, Edward J. Fulmer Jr.; and sister, Juanita Fulmer Bracewell.Mrs. Lanier was married to T.Z. Lanier Jr. for 53 years before his death in 2002.They lived in Millen, Savannah, Statesboro and Athens.Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mrs. Lanier is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas Z. "Tom" Lanier III (Jan), James Edward "Jim" Lanier (Lydia) of Athens and Scott Alan Lanier of Woodstock; six grandchildren, Beth West (Adam) of Athens, Kathryn Williams (Joel) of Roswell, Bo Lanier (Leigh) of Milton, Stan Lanier, Kelly Goekjian (Zack) of Athens and Alan Lanier (Whitney) of Charlotte, N.C.; six great-grandchildren, Lanier and Price West, Jackson Williams, Emmy, Zeb and Zane Lanier and Wilson Lanier.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Athens First United Methodist Church, 327 North Lumpkin Street.A reception will follow in Hancock Hall.The family would like to thank St. Mary's Hospice House for their love and care in her final days.Memorial gifts may be made to Athens First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1109, Athens, GA 30603.Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 4, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



