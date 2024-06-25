Obituary - Eddie Collins

Eddie Collins, age 81, died on Saturday, June 22nd, 2024, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.

He was born on September 11th, 1942, in Norton, Va., to the late Charles H. Collins and Marie White Collins.

He graduated from Reddick High School in Reddick, Fla., in 1960 and remained in the Ocala area as he worked and supported his family.

He worked in drywall construction for many years; much of his work was with Marriott resorts all over the East Coast.

Eddie loved to play golf, enjoyed keeping up with University of Florida sports, loved NASCAR and attending races and was a devoted volunteer at the Statesboro Food Bank.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Jenny Wynn Collins; his children, James Edward (Beth) Collins, Angela Darlene (Brad) Smith; his former wife and mother of his children, Mary Ann Rice; his grandchildren, Mary Grace (Bo) Williams, Emily (Taylor Dessberg) Collins, Caroline Collins, Anna Catherine Collins, Bradshaw (Raven) Smith and Edward Ryan (Keely) Smith; and his great-grandchildren, Bowen Williams, Collins Grace Williams, Milo Smith and Bodhi Collins.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Elder John Scott officiating.

A livestream of the service will be available at https://www.joineranderson.com/obituaries/Eddie-Collins?obId=32092580.

Interment will be at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Tom Brust, Tom Darnall, John Darnall, Lee Deloach, Don Hendry and F.M. Jones.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Reddick High School Class of 1960.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Statesboro Food Bank at https://statesborofoodbank.org/ or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, June 26, 2024

