Obituary - E. Roger Johnson

E. Roger Johnson, 84, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2026, with his daughters by his side.

A devoted husband, father, grandfather, veteran, businessman, farmer, author and man of deep faith, Roger leaves behind a legacy of love, hard work and unwavering conviction.

Born on April 17, 1942, in Royston, Georgia, Roger was the son of Charles and Elizabeth Johnson of Rocky Ford, Georgia, both of whom preceded him in death. He was raised with strong values of faith, family, service and perseverance that guided him throughout his life.

Roger proudly served his country in the United States Army and the Georgia National Guard, demonstrating a lifelong commitment to duty and service.

He graduated from Georgia Southern University and went on to build a successful career in estate planning, spending much of his professional life with Prudential, where he became a trusted advisor to countless families.

An entrepreneur at heart, Roger also owned and operated multiple Huddle House restaurants throughout the Asheville, North Carolina, area, using both his business acumen and his ability to build meaningful relationships throughout the community.

A gifted storyteller and writer, Roger possessed an extraordinary ability to bring history to life. He was a published author and an avid student of the Civil War and his family's Southern heritage. He loved sharing stories, preserving family history and passing along the lessons and traditions he held dear.

Roger lived in Rocky Ford, Georgia, and Asheville, North Carolina, before eventually retiring to Chattanooga, Tennessee. No matter where he lived, his heart was always drawn to the land. While he enjoyed many pursuits, his greatest hobby was farming. He found tremendous joy working his land in Rocky Ford, where he cultivated vineyards, fruit trees and fields that reflected his deep appreciation for God's creation. Few things brought him greater peace than spending long days outdoors tending the farm he loved.

Roger was baptized at an early age and remained steadfast in his Christian faith throughout his life. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Asheville, and his faith served as the foundation for his character, convictions and service to others.

Above all, Roger was devoted to his family. He shared more than 60 years of marriage with his beloved wife, Patsy Forth Johnson, whose love and partnership were among the greatest blessings of his life. Patsy survives him and resides in Chattanooga.

He is also survived by his daughters, who were the loves of his life, Stephanie (Chet) Graham of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Sandy (Jeff) Previdi of Sandy Hook, Connecticut.

His greatest pride and joy were his four cherished grandchildren, Ches Graham, Cole Graham, Walker Previdi and Caroline Previdi. They were truly his world. Whether fishing on a quiet morning, hunting with his grandsons, sharing stories from history or simply spending time together, Roger treasured every moment with them and took immense pride in their lives and accomplishments.

Roger will be remembered as a man of integrity, wisdom, faith, determination and deep love for his family. He was a loving husband, dedicated father, proud grandfather, successful businessman, talented storyteller and passionate farmer. His legacy lives on through the family he loved so deeply, the values he instilled, the stories he shared and the lives he touched.

Roger will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, children, grandchildren, extended family, friends and all who were blessed to know him.

A celebration of Roger’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at the Rocky Ford Baptist Church in Rocky Ford, Georgia, with the burial service immediately following at the Scarboro Family Cemetery.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service starting at 10 a.m.

Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home, Joiner-Anderson Chapel, (912) 564-7725.

Statesboro Herald, July 14, 2026

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