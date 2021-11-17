Obituary - Dr. Steven F. Miller

Dr. Steven F. Miller of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 16, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He was 77.He leaves behind his loving wife of 48 years, Julianne Temples Miller of Statesboro; and an adored sister, Wendy Miller of Winter Haven.A longtime resident of Keystone Heights, Florida, Dr. Miller moved to Statesboro full-time upon his retirement from Bradford County School System as director of Information Services. He also served as an auxiliary deputy in Alachua County for over 40 years.Steve was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which guaranteed he was forever a Red Sox fan. He moved with his family, father, Max, and mother, Thelma, to the Palm Beach area, graduating from Palm Beach Gardens High School, where he was active in sports.He earned a degree in business administration at the University of Florida in 1967 and a master’s in education in 1974. He would go on to receive his Ph.D. in mathematics.Steve worked in education for his entire career starting in 1967, first as a teacher in Bradford County, then moving on to lead the Information Services departments for all of St. Johns County, Clay County and then back to Bradford County.He is remembered fondly by the thousands of students he influenced and inspired over the years and by co-workers who knew him to be a strong leader, but always a gentleman.Steve had many interests. He never stopped serving the community and loved being an auxiliary sheriff’s deputy for decades. He kept his police standards current, even up to this year in Alachua County.He always enjoyed traveling and after his retirement, he and his wife, Julie, enjoyed the trip of a lifetime to Paris in 2019.Above all, Steve loved the world and dreamed of peace.Especially loved friends are Bruce Donley, Kathy and George Shriver, Bonnie D. Jaeger, Magina Bullock, Ken Southwell and Patrick Crawford.The graveside service and burial will be at Eastside Cemetery on Friday, November 19, at 2 p.m. with Rabbi Robert Haaf officiating.The family will receive visitors from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday at the home, located at 1201 Shasta Court, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to Bradford Education Foundation, 501 West Washington Street, Starke, FL 32091, Attn: Lila Sellars, marked Donations for School, Mathematics Department.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 18, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



