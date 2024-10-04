Obituary - Dr. Stan Lee

Dr. Stan Lee, age 68, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro.

Born on March 14, 1956, in Bulloch County, Dr. Lee was a dedicated and beloved member of his community and a faithful member of Connection Church.

He graduated from Southeast Bulloch High School in 1974 before earning a Bachelor of Science in agriculture, graduating magna cum laude from the University of Georgia in 1978. He later received his doctorate of veterinary medicine from the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine in 1982.

After completing his studies, Dr. Lee returned to Bulloch County to practice alongside his mentor, Dr. Steve Lee. In 1987, he realized his lifelong dream of opening Westside Veterinary Hospital, where he served the community with passion and dedication. Dr. Lee believed that pets were an integral part of the family, and he was committed to giving life to countless animals, ensuring they received the care and love they deserved.

His compassion and expertise brought comfort to both pets and their owners, making him a trusted friend in their times of need.

Dr. Lee was not only a skilled veterinarian, but also a devoted husband and father. He married his bride, Angie Anderson, on July 14, 1984, and together they raised three wonderful children, Andy, Millie and Kittie.

An enthusiastic supporter of his children's pursuits, Dr. Lee spent countless hours coaching Little League baseball and attending various events for his daughters, cheering them on at ball games, dance recitals and cheer competitions.

He was known for his unwavering commitment to mentoring young adults, particularly his college-student staff, sharing his faith and life lessons with them.

Dr. Lee is preceded in death by his parents, Charles W. and Irma Lee.

He is survived by his bride of 40 years, Angie; his children, Andy Lee (and daughter-in-law, Dani Dimon), Millie Boykin (and son-in-law, Brad Boykin) and Kittie Lamb (and son-in-law, Jon Lamb); and his cherished grandchildren, Kysen Lamb, Kalan Lamb, Banks Boykin, Aden Lee, Bryce Boykin, Kynlee Lamb and Jase Lee. He is also survived by his brother, Chuck (and wife, Lynn); brother-in-law, Mike Anderson (and wife, Vicki); one niece, many nephews and a host of other family members.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 6, 2024, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

A celebration of Dr. Lee's life will take place on Monday, October 7, 2024, at Connection Church Statesboro at 11 a.m., officiated by Brandon Williams. Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will include Ben Lee, Wesley Lee, Gabe Lee, John Lee, Jody Stubbs, Heath Manning, Brad Boykin and Jon Lamb.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice or the Valvano Foundation for Cancer Research.

Angie and the family extend their heartfelt gratitude to the exceptional caregivers who provided support during Dr. Lee’s illness, including Dr. Andrew Cichelli, Dr. Joe Hathaway and the remarkable staff at St. Joseph’s Cancer Center, especially Dr. Robertson, Alyssa Martin and nurses, Dawn, Keisha, Kirstie and Katelyn. Your compassion and care have meant the world to them.

Dr. Stan Lee will be remembered not only for his professional contributions, but also for the love and kindness he shared with all who knew him. His legacy of compassion for both animals and their families will continue to resonate in the hearts of many.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, October 5, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



