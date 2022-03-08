Obituary - Dr. James Richard "Jim" Hughes

James Richard "Jim" Hughes, M.D., passed away at his home on the evening of Wednesday, March 2, 2022, after a long battle with ALS. He was 69 years old.Jim is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kimberlee; three daughters, Heather Scarborough of Statesboro, Ga.; Leeann Vrabel (Jeff) of Cupertino, Ca.; and Lauren Hughes of Washington, D.C.; four grandchildren, Blake Neighbour, Jacob Vrabel, Hannah Maylee Neighbour and Kieran Vrabel; four siblings, Tom Hughes (Debbie), Ruth Hughes, Kathy Bilz (Joe) and Mary Maxey (Rich); and many nieces and nephews.Jim was born on January 16, 1953, to parents Richard and Marie Hughes in Oneonta, New York, and grew up in nearby Delhi in the foothills of the Catskill Mountains.He attended Delaware Academy in Delhi and graduated from the SUNY system with degrees in nursing, biology and math.He served as a medic in the United States Army from 1974-1977.He then attended UTESA School of Medicine, D.R., and completed his clinical medical studies in Milwaukee, Wis., receiving his medical degree in 1983. He also was a Ph.D. candidate in physiology from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.He completed his residency in family practice medicine in Richmond, Va. While in Virginia, he served in the National Guard for six years.After residency, he began his emergency medicine career first at Metropolitan Hospital as Emergency Department director, then at Stuart Circle Hospital, both in Richmond, Va. He then worked with the group Southeast Acute Care Specialists in Rocky Mount, N.C.In 1994, he moved to Hilton Head, S.C., and co-founded Georgia Emergency Associates in Savannah, Ga., where he worked until his retirement. His emergency medicine career spanned more than 35 years.Incredibly driven and brilliant, Jim considered life to be all about learning, and did plenty of it. His passions in life extended to many areas, including philosophy, physics, anti-aging medicine, gardening, nature, running, reading, art and painting.Prior to medicine, he owned Creative Gardens, a flower and gift shop.He was also a certified diver, airplane pilot and patented inventor.He was an avid skier, who whipped down double-black diamonds like they were greens.A prolific world and domestic traveler, he enjoyed camping, RV-ing, cruising and hiking.He was an excellent cook who often incorporated ingredients from his own garden, and was always up for a glass of wine and good conversation.He was an incredible man who will be deeply missed.Details for a celebration of life service will be announced in the coming weeks.In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider a donation to ALS research.www.Keithfuneral.com.Statesboro Herald, March 8, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



