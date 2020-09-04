Obituary - Dr. George D. Lynch

Dr. George Dale Lynch, age 84, died at home on Thursday, September 3, 2020.He was born on July 27, 1936, in Overton, Texas, to George Madison and Helen Faye Lynch. He graduated from Mansfield High School in Mansfield, Louisiana, in 1954 and earned his B.A. degree from Northwestern State College in Natchitoches, Louisiana, in 1958.He began his professional career as an educator in Denver, Colo., as a high school teacher and assistant coach. He later moved to Mobile, Alabama, where he taught high school history and coached football.He earned his master’s degree in counseling and psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1963. He began his higher educational career at Berry College in 1966, serving as dean of Men.Dr. Lynch and his wife and son moved to Statesboro, Ga., in 1968, where he served as assistant dean of Men and subsequently was promoted to dean of Men at what was then Georgia Southern College in 1970.He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Georgia in 1978 and continued his professional career at Georgia Southern as assistant dean of Students.Dr. Lynch retired from Georgia Southern in 2001 after serving 33 years. He was influential in the development of the recreational programs for student services at Georgia Southern, most notably in the completion of the first phase of the Recreational Activity Center (RAC).He spent 27 years involved in recreational and high school sports, serving both as a high school coach and referee/official. He served at the Statesboro Recreation Department for 10 years as coach of senior league baseball.He was co-founder of the Southern Football Officials Association in Statesboro and was presented the Official of the Year Award in 2004 by the Georgia Coaches Association.He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro for over 40 years and a member of Eastern Heights Baptist Church.His many hobbies included hunting, fishing, golfing, camping and shooting sports.Dr. Lynch was preceded in death by his loving and faithful wife of 46 years, Phara Lane Stanley Lynch; and his parents and sister, Sarah Janice.He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his son, Stuart Madison "Matt" Lynch, daughter-in-law, Laine; his grandchildren, Jamie Madison Lynch (Elizabeth), Noah Matthew Lynch and Sarah Lynch Likhtanskyi (Yura); and his only great-grandchild, Mila Likhtanskyi.A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. followed by the service in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Julian Ward officiating.The members of the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro will serve as honorary pallbearers.A private family interment will be held in Eastside Cemetery.Services are streamed using Facebook Live through a private group. Only members of the group will be able to view the service. In order to view the service, log into Facebook on your phone or computer and join the group “Joiner-Anderson Live Stream” https://www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive/.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 23805 East Highway 80, Statesboro, GA 30458.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 5, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



