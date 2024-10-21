Obituary - Dr. David A. Williams

Dr. David A. Williams, age 70, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital, Savannah, Georgia, due to complications of esophageal cancer. David was born on July 3, 1954, in McDowell County, North Carolina.

He graduated from Harris High School, Mitchell County, North Carolina, in 1972 before earning a Bachelor of Science from Appalachian State University in 1977 and a Master of Arts from Appalachian State University in 1978. He received is doctor of philosophy from the University of Maryland in 1987.

David was a devoted husband and father.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Vickie Pittman Williams. They were married on March 18, 1979, and together they raised five wonderful children: Dustin Yates (Jessica), Shane Dylan (Mattie), Drew David (Shelby), Charlie Dale, Alicia Taylor; and eight grandchildren with one on the way, arriving in November 2024. He is also survived by his brothers, Doug Williams (Judy) of Spruce Pine, North Carolina; and Darryl Williams of Jasper, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Yates Williams and Grace Hollifield Williams; and brother, Dany Edward Williams of Spruce Pine, North Carolina.

David’s love for his family was undeniable. He was always talking about his boys.

His next love was collecting old cars. He loved to share pictures of his collection. They held a special place in his heart.

David also loved Georgia Southern University, the Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering & Computing, where he was the associate dean for Students and Curriculum.

He never met a stranger and loved to talk about the College of Engineering & Computing.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 24, 2024, from noon until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, followed by a service at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Interment will be held at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grassy Creek Baptist Church Building Fund, c/o Renae Pittman, 793 Old NC 226 Highway, Spruce Pine, NC 28777.

Statesboro Herald, October 22, 2024

