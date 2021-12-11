Obituary - Don L. Durden Sr.

Gunnery Sgt. (retired) Don L. Durden Sr., 88, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021.He was born in Candler County, the son of the late Estelle Waye and Eddie Durden.He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War and the Vietnam War, a retired journeyman electrician at IBEW Local 508 and he was a charter member of West Millen Baptist Church.He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his loving wife of 59 years, Frances Duthu Durden; sisters, Betty Edenfield, Eddie Hurst and Lillian Flesher; brothers, Leo Durden and Eddie Durden Jr.; great-grandson, Noah Durden.Visitation will be Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Crowe-Fields Funeral Home.The graveside service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at the Millen Cemetery with the Rev. Andy Allen officiating.Survivors include his son, Don (Tracy) Durden Jr. of Guyton; two daughters, Darla Durden (Richard) Mayberry of Jackson, S.C.; and Shirlene (Richard) Statham of Savannah. He was also blessed with five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and brother-in-law, Jimmie O. Edenfield of Millen.Crowe-Fields Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Crowe-Fields Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 876/364 E. Winthrope Avenue, Millen, GA 30442; Phone: (478) 982-5222, Fax: (478) 982-5224.Statesboro Herald, December 11, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



