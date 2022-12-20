Obituary - Dolores Bauchle Collins

Dolores Bauchle Collins, 91, a long-time resident of Statesboro, Georgia, died Saturday, December 17th, surrounded by her family.She was born November 2, 1931, at Binghamton, New York.Her family moved to Scranton, Pennsylvania. There, she attended Saint Mary Assumption School and graduated in 1949.She studied nursing at Babies Hospital in Newark, New Jersey.She then entered Flower Fifth Avenue School of Nursing and graduated in 1953 as a registered nurse and became head of nursing for the Pediatric Ward.She met and married James Daniel Collins, a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, in 1960.The couple then moved to Dover, Delaware. There, she worked in Kent General Hospital.The family then moved to Chambley Air Base in France.The Collins family returned to the United States in 1965 and moved to Maryland.Dolores began work at Washington, D.C., General Hospital.In 1975, they moved to Statesboro, Georgia.She worked in the nursery of Bulloch Memorial Hospital from 1978 until 1993.She is preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Martha Bauchle; her husband, James Daniel Collins; and her sister, Jannett Dowdell.She is survived by her two sons, Karl J. Collins (wife, Cynthia Collins) of Statesboro, Georgia; and James B. Collins of Atlanta, Georgia. She has two grandchildren, Joshua and Zoey Collins, both of Statesboro, Georgia.Her passions included her church, St. Matthew Catholic Church, where she loved to be part of the Women’s Sewing Group that raised money for the church.She loved her animals, socializing with her friends and spending time with her family.Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church, 221 John Paul Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458, Attn: Melinda Cannady.There will be a service at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 221 John Paul Avenue, Statesboro, January 14, 2023, at 11 a.m.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 20, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



