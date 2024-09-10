Obituary - Delores Juliette “Judy” Mock Neal

ELLABELL -- Delores Juliette “Judy” Mock Neal, age 84, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2024, at her home.

Mrs. Neal was born in Kingsland, Ga., to the late John Carlos Mock and Eva Ester Morris Mock. She was a 1958 graduate of Statesboro High School and was a clerk at the Pembroke Post Office for over 28 years.

She enjoyed playing cards and keeping her yard. She loved her family very much and her church, Olive Branch Baptist Church, where she was a long-time member.

Mrs. Judy was also an excellent cook, especially her baked goods.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Neal was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert Leon Neal Sr.; one son, Robert Leon Neal Jr.; two brothers, John Carlos “Buddy” Mock Jr. and Billy Leifler; and one sister, Carlene Mock.

Survivors include her son, Victor “Vic” Neal of Stilson; one daughter, Jennifer Neal of Bulloch County; five grandchildren, Ronald Neal, Ersilla Neal, Austin Neal, Robbie Neal and Matthew Neal; and five great-grandchildren, Chloe Gately, Cali Gately, Moriah Neal, Keana Neal and Dimitri Apollo Neal.

Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2024, at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2024, in the chapel of Flanders Powell Funeral Home with interment to follow in Northside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Statesboro Herald, September 11, 2024

