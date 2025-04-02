Obituary - Delene Clance

Delene Clance, beloved wife of Dr. William “Bill” Clance, passed away peacefully at her residence, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

Born in Chatham County, Delene was the daughter of Arthur Dewey West and Dorothea Sapp West McCorkel.

She was a 1978 graduate of the Medical College of Georgia and dedicated her career to physical therapy.

In 1977, she married Bill Clance, and together, they made their home in Metter in 1980.

In 1984, they welcomed the birth of their son, Christopher. Delene was a devoted wife, mother, Mimi and friend.

She was a devoted member of Metter Methodist Church.

In her younger years, she enjoyed playing tennis, racquetball and water skiing. More recently, she found joy in painting and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dewey West; her mother and stepfather, Dorothea and Edward McCorkel; and her brothers, A.D. West and Dr. Robert L. West, Sr.

Delene is survived by her husband, Dr. William “Bill” Clance of Metter; her son, Dr. William Christopher Clance, and his wife, Martha Kathryn Clance, of Bluffton; and her cherished granddaughter, Kathryn Hogan Clance. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Cynthia Connell of Macon and Beverly Bynum of Jefferson; a nephew, Robert L. West Jr. of Panama City Beach, Florida; a niece, Jolee Hibbard of Irvine, California; her dedicated caregiver, Angela Mikell; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 3, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel in Metter.

A funeral service will take place on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Metter Methodist Church, with interment to follow at Lake Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Metter Methodist Church, P.O. Box 595, Metter, Georgia 30439.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 3, 2025

