Obituary - Debra Kaye Cogell Akins

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Debra Kaye Cogell Akins, age 57, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.She was born January 15, 1965, in Texarkana, Texas, to Harry Glen Cogell and Carol Renee Torkelson Cogell.Debbie married Richie Akins on July 17th, 1993, and since resided in Statesboro, Georgia.She was preceded in death by her parents.Debra received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Arkansas in 1988.Following graduation, she worked in the college textbook industry for 23 years.Debra enjoyed traveling and was very proud of having visited 48 of the 50 states. She especially enjoyed seeing national parks and monuments.Debra also enjoyed going to Georgia Southern University football games, home and away, and seeing an occasional Arkansas Razorbacks football game when schedules allowed.She loved her family and friends.With her outgoing personality, she never met a stranger and would talk with everyone she met.Surviving are her husband of 28 years, Richie Akins of Statesboro, Ga. Other relatives include a sister, Susan Renee Johnson of Shreveport, La.; and two brothers, Harry Otto Cogell of Texarkana, Texas; and Steven Glenn Cogell of Dallas, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.A private family graveside service and burial will be Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Emmaus Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 1048 Emmaus-Red Hill Church Road, Claxton, Georgia, with Pastor Sam Clay officiating.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.




