Obituary - Deborah Lucille Hagins Thompson

STATESBORO, Ga. -- In loving memory of Deborah Lucille Hagins Thompson, who peacefully departed on July 17, 2025, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County and was a 1967 graduate of Statesboro High School.

Deborah was a devoted wife, mother and Nana. She was the heart and soul of her family. Her friends and family will forever remember her as the “Donut Fairy.”

She was married to the love of her life, Roy Gene Thompson, for 57 years. Deborah and Roy shared a bond that inspired all who knew them. While she was in the hospital, nurses would ask Roy what was the secret to their happy marriage. Her warmth and kindness of unwavering love will forever be cherished by her children and grandchildren.

Together with their children, they transformed their family farm into a Christmas extravaganza called TMT Farms (Thompson, McCranie, Thompson), From this tradition, TMT Farms shared their love by creating memories for families in Bulloch County and beyond. In doing so, families in need were blessed by the gifts of food, toys and pet food.

Deborah was an avid supporter and fan of local athletics, high school and college sports. She was a GSU Eagle Wing Mother.

She was a devoted Christian all of her life. She never met a stranger that she did not share her love of Jesus. Deborah was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Statesboro, Kate Martin Sunday School Class and the First Baptist Church Choir.

Along with her husband, they continued to grow the family business, Statesboro Floor Covering, beginning in 1952. In 2011, they were honored with a Deen Day Smith Lifetime Achievement Award.

She was predeceased by her parents, George Carroll Hagins Sr. and Lucille Canady Hagins; her brothers, George Carroll Hagins Jr., Jerry Hagins and Larry Hagins; and sister-in-law, Penny Rhymes Hagins.

Deborah is survived by her husband, Roy Gene Thompson; her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Thompson McCranie and Jeffrey McCranie; their children, Chase Thompson, Nicholas McCranie, Christian McCranie and Makenzi McCranie Taylor; and their grandchildren, Mathie and Maelyn Taylor; a son and daughter-in-law, Tyler and Chrissee Thompson; and their children, Mylee Thompson and Harlow Thompson; and a sister-in- law, Linda Hagins.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at Connection Church, 1342 Cawana Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30461.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. at Connection Church with the Rev. Joey Fennell officiating. Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Dadrian Crosby, Jimmy Deloach, Frank Hook, Daryl Hopkins, John Long, Ray Malone, Mason Moorer, Donald Nesmith, Howard Nesmith and Roy Rountree.

Honorary pallbearers will be Statesboro Floor Covering employees, Kate Martin Sunday School Class and Eagle Wing Football Sons.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at cff.org.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, July 18, 2025

