Obituary - Deb Arnold Miller

MARIETTA, Ga. -- Debra "Deb" Arnold Miller, 70, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2024, after a short, but valiant fight with cancer.

Deb was born on September 3, 1953, in Athens, Georgia, to her beloved parents, Dolores Martin Arnold and Edwin E. Arnold.

The family later moved to Macon, Georgia, where Deb spent her youth and graduated from Miller High School in 1971.

After accepting a summer job at Yellowstone National Park in 1980, she met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Miller, working at the Old Faithful Inn. The couple married in 1982 in Washington State and had two daughters, Kate and Jenny, who were the lights of her life.

The Miller family moved to Statesboro, Georgia, in 1987 and raised their girls in a wonderful community of friends fostered by Deb's vibrant personality and love of people.

Deb attended Georgia Southern University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in education.

She taught at Springfield Central Elementary in Effingham County before transferring to Bulloch County Schools, where she taught third grade at Julia P. Bryant for the rest of her career.

Deb was a beloved educator who had a special place in her heart for all of her former students.

She won Teacher of the Year in 2003 and ultimately retired in 2015 to help care for her first grandchild.

Deb and Bob lived in Statesboro for over 30 years before moving to Marietta in 2017 to be with their children and the other loves of Deb's life, grandchildren, Mae (10), Jack (7) and Maggie (5).

Her time as "Dede" was truly the highlight of her life.

She also enjoyed gardening, yoga, reading, politics, music and spending time with her family and many friends.

Deb was quick-witted, kind and a wonderful role model to her family and students.

Her family is heart-broken to lose their anchor, and thank all of those who took such great care of her in her final months.

Deb is survived by her husband of 42 years, Bob Miller; daughters, Kate Tucker (Chad) and Jenny Purvis (Erin); sister, Lori Eagleson (Rich); grandchildren, Mae Purvis, Jack Tucker, Maggie Tucker; and her loyal canine companion, Lola.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dolores Martin Arnold and Edwin E. Arnold.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date to be announced by the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance, 6065 Roswell Road Suite 512, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.





Statesboro Herald, June 22, 2024

