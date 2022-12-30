Obituary - Dea. Willie Worthan Solomon

Dea. Willie Worthan Solomon was born on January 20, 1952, in Sylvania, Georgia, to the late Juanita and Leo Frank Solomon.Dea. Solomon received his education at Central High School in Sylvania, Ga.He was a business owner as well as a header for ILA Local 1414.He was ordained to be a deacon at Ogeechee Church of God on June 12, 2022.Dea. Willie W. Solomon passed away on December 27, 2022, at his home.He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Stephanie Solomon; and his son, Willie Worthan Solomon Jr.To cherish his memories, he leaves his loving wife, Shelia Solomon; three children, Melissa Solomon Givens, Willis Solomon (Sheronda) and Kenneth Solomon (Brittany); three bonus children, Christina Statham, Wayne Statham (Killsey) and Sabrina Smart (Joseph); nine grandchildren, Mykieria Denmark (Kenneth), Shawn Gilbert, Shania Carn, Kendrell Generette, Kenneth Solomon Solomon II, Kennon Solomon, Remoni Solomon, Kamrin Solomon and Kinadi Solomon; six great-grandchildren, Ahzya Freeman, Ja’Riyah “Grandma” Whitehead, Ke’Shawn Gilbert, Sarai Gilbert, Shawn Gilbert III and Kelsner Gilbert; seven bonus grandchildren, Isaiah Smart, Joseph Smart Jr., Elijah Smart, Amani Kamara, Joaquin Statham, Adrian Sanchez and Alise Statham; seven siblings, David Solomon, Lorrance Scriven (Jake), Ollistine Smith (Roscoe), Marie Sams, Phillip Solomon, Eugene Solomon (Kimberly), Leroy Gordon Solomon; a special cousin/sister, Iris Kelley; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.A viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 1 until 6 p.m. in the chapel of Smalls Funeral Home.A life celebration will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Elm Street Church of God, 29 Elm Street, Statesboro, Georgia.Dea. Solomon will lie in state at the church for viewing from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service.Interment will be in Ogeechee Church of God Cemetery, 1755 Jenk Hill Road, Sylvania, GA 30467.Statesboro Herald, December 31, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



