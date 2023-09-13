Obituary - Dea. James Fred “Stuckey” Smith

Dea. James Fred “Stuckey” Smith, age 88, passed peacefully away on Friday, September 8, 2023, surrounded by family, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Ga.

Dea. Smith was born and raised in Bulloch County. He received his high school education at William James High School, graduating in 1954. Upon graduating, he went on to pursue his college education at Savannah State University, formerly known as Savannah State College, receiving a bachelor’s degree in mathematics in 1964 and a master’s degree in elementary education in 1974.

He spent many years as an educator, retiring from the Bulloch County Board of Education in 1994.

Dea. Smith was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was a proud member of many civic affiliations, namely William James Elks Lodge #1346, a Mason with Widow Son Lodge #396, the Lucky Ten Club and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

He was the chairman of Finance at the Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Association.

Dea. Smith served faithfully as a deacon of The Little Bethel Missionary Baptist Church of Brooklet, Ga.

Dea. Smith leaves to cherish fond memories with his lovely wife of 62 years, Jannie Ruth Smith, Brooklet, Ga.; daughters, Jennifer Smith, Lawrenceville, Ga.; and Lawanda Johnson, Clito, Ga.; son, Dwayne (Kathy) Smith, Nevils, Ga.; five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel.

The celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Little Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 327 Railroad Street, Brooklet, GA 30415, with the Rev. John T. McPhatter as eulogist. Interment will be at the Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22002 U.S. Highway 80 East, Statesboro, GA 30459.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

The service will be live-streamed.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

Celebration of life services have been entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, September 14, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.