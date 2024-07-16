Obituary - Dea. Henry Shatteen Jr.

Dea. Henry Shatteen Jr., age 88, of Statesboro, Ga., passed into eternal rest on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

He was a native of Bulloch County and a lifelong and committed member of Harmony Baptist Church of Statesboro, Ga. He served as the leader of the deacon, finance and trustee ministries. He loved God, family and his church.

Henry attended the public schools in Bulloch County.

He was a retired construction worker. Henry was a builder of many buildings, roads and bridges around the state of Georgia.

He was a farmer of tobacco for many years. He would also plant a garden every year to provide people in the community with fresh veggies.

Henry was a strong pillar of the community who enjoyed fishing, hunting and most importantly, his family.

He was known for sharing his wisdom acquired throughout the years with everyone he encountered.

Henry leaves to cherish his memory: a devoted wife of 30 years, Rozina Washington Shatteen; four children, Shirley (Mark) DeWeerdt of Marietta, Ga.; Dea. Larry Shatteen of Statesboro, Ga.; Angie Gayle Washington of Macon, Ga.; and David (Rosa) Shatteen of Statesboro, Ga.; seven bonus children, Loretta Harris of Albany, Ga.; Roland (Felicia) Washington of Statesboro, Ga.; Rayford Washington of Madison, Ga.; Laurinda (William) Cone of Statesboro, Ga.; Roy (Angie) Washington of Radcliff, Kentucky; Lori (Derek) Burns of Sylvania, Ga.; and Lawanda Washington of Tucker, Ga.; five sisters, Helen (Jack) Johnson of Boston, Mass.; Johnnie (Willie) Wilson of Atlanta, Ga.; Sally Baker of Statesboro, Ga.; Pauline Kilpatrick of East Point, Ga.; and Annette (Russell) Wideman of College Park, Ga.; two brothers, Lee Ernest (Linda) Shatteen of Camp Springs, Md.; and Van Buren (Beverly) Shatteen of Powder Springs, Ga.; 29 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him infinitely.

The celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, 98 Harmony Church Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Henry will lie in state from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Interment will be in the church cemetery.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

Celebration of life services are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, July 17, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



