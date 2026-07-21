Obituary - David Waters

David Waters, 63, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family. Born on February 14, 1963, to the late Joe and Jackie Waters, David was a lifelong resident of Bulloch County and a proud graduate of Statesboro High School's Class of 1981.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald Waters; and his sister-in-law, Linda Waters.

David never met a stranger. Whether you knew him for five minutes or 50 years, he had a way of making you feel like an old friend. His quick wit, easy smile and generous heart left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

David built a career in the restaurant industry, where he was respected for his strong work ethic, leadership and genuine care for both his employees and customers.

More than anything, David was a family man. Being a dad and "Papa" were the roles he treasured most.

David found happiness in the simple things: a ride down a dirt road, casting a fishing line, firing up the grill, enjoying a cold beer and sharing stories that usually ended with everyone laughing. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandson, Steele, whom he spoiled every chance he got.

During the final months of his life, David faced every challenge with quiet strength, determination and the same stubborn spirit that so many knew and loved. His courage and resilience were an inspiration to everyone who walked beside him.

David leaves behind a loving family who will cherish his memory. He is survived by his children, Caitlin Waters, Chane Waters (Savannah) and Chanley Waters (Ady); his grandson, Steele Waters; his partner, Casey Carter; his bonus daughter, Callie Carter; siblings, Bill Waters and Carolyn Price (Hershel); along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

A service to celebrate David's life was held on July 17th, 2026, at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The family received visitors from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. and the service followed at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Chris Holden officiating.

David Waters will be remembered for the love he shared, the laughter he brought and the many lives he touched. His was a life well lived and his memory will forever be a blessing to those who loved him.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, July 22, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.