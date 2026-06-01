Obituary - David Strickland

David Strickland, age 86, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

David was the son of David Sr. and Doris Strickland and the brother of Sandra (Strickland) Brake. He was born in Rochelle, Illinois, but spent most of his childhood in Kentucky and Morgantown, West Virginia.

David graduated from West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration in 1963 and earned a Master of public administration degree from University of Missouri in 1973.

While attending West Virginia University, David met the love of his life, Judy Strickland. They married in 1962, and soon afterward David joined the Army, beginning a life filled with travel and adventure. He proudly served from March 10, 1963, until he retired on September 20, 1983. They welcomed their favorite oldest daughter, Cindy, in 1963 and their favorite youngest daughter, Ginger, in 1967.

David’s Army career took the family all over the world, and they embraced every opportunity to explore and sightsee wherever they were stationed.

He retired as a lieutenant colonel, choosing retirement over a promotion to full colonel so his family would not have to relocate again.

After retiring from the Army, David became a business owner and purchased the H&R Block franchise in Statesboro. He and Judy operated the business together for many years. During that time, David built lasting relationships with countless people in the community. He was known for being hardworking and serious, with a dry wit that could catch people pleasantly off guard.

David’s love for his family was evident in everything he did. His favorite moments were spent with his wife, daughters and extended family, gatherings that were always full of conversation, laughter and joyful chaos.

David and Judy were also devoted supporters of animal rescue and adopted several beloved dogs, including Petey and Daisy. He also had a lifelong love of cars and often joked that while he might trade cars regularly, he would never trade his wife.

David’s faith in God carried him through many difficult times in life. From serving two tours in the Vietnam War to supporting Judy through major surgery, he leaned on his faith in God for strength and comfort.

David is survived by his daughters, Cindy Strickland Hart (Wayne) and Virginia “Ginger” Strickland Sheley (Chan); his granddaughters, Ashley Hart, Abigail Hart, Sydney Sheley and Macy Sheley; and his grandson, Jacob Sheley.

It brings peace to know that he is now in heaven with God and reunited with Judy.

While our hearts are broken and we will miss him deeply, we are thankful knowing he is no longer in pain or suffering.

David served his country proudly, loved his family fiercely and will always be remembered for his strength, humor and unwavering faith.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at 2 o'clock at First United Methodist Church, Statesboro, GA.

The memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at 3 o'clock at First United Methodist Church, Statesboro, GA.

Philippians 3:13—14, “Brothers, I do not consider that I have made it my own. But one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus.

I Corinthians 16:13—14, "Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong. Do everything in love."

All services in care of Bulloch Funeral Care and Cremation.

Statesboro Herald, June 4, 2026

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