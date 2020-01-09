Obituary - David Larry Van Tassell

David Larry Van Tassell died on Monday, January 6, 2020, at his home in Atlanta, Ga., of a heart attack from complications of diabetes.David was born on June 5, 1975, and grew up in Statesboro, Ga. He attended Marvin Pittman Laboratory School, graduated from Statesboro High School in 1993 and attended Georgia Southern University. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.David was a very fun-loving, adventurous beloved son, brother and uncle. He loved to travel and Disney World was his favorite destination.He was always the life of the party and the best unpaid comedian and dinner companion at the table.He was slated to be the president for Georgia Board of Tourism Association for 2020. He worked in the hospitality industry and was currently employed by Jacaruso Russo.“Uncle David” was often referred to as the “cool uncle” by his nieces and nephews. He was always there with a surprise Sonic drink, a hug and a good juicy story to tell.David loved spin classes, Zumba and was a player and coach for the LGBT softball league in Atlanta.David participated and organized multiple fundraisers for homeless youth in the Metro Atlanta area.David left his cherished memories to his parents, Lane and Chris Van Tassell; brothers, Darin (Netra) and Dwight (Shanna); sisters, Danielle, Dana (David), Dawn (Steve), Dyana, Dalane (George); nieces, Lindsay (Joey), Laney (Brigham), Gracie, Mia, Sarah, Natalie; nephews, Carson White, Whitt, Payne, Ryan, Parker, Dallin, Harrison, Carson.He was preceded in death by his niece and nephew, Katie and Tanner Miller.David’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11th, 2 p.m. at The Belle House.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider “paying it forward” or donate to your favorite charity in David’s honor.Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040; (770) 886-9899.Statesboro Herald, January 11, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



