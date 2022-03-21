Obituary - David Hiser

David Hiser, 59, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his residence.

He was the son of Donald and Rosie Hiser.

He was self-employed with Hiser Tile and Marble as a tile worker.

He enjoyed riding motorcycles, working in his shop, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving are his wife, Debbie Hiser; sons, Nick (Rita) Hiser, Chris (Jennifer) Hiser, Andie Smith, Steve (Jessica) Pitts; daughter, Samantha (Tim) Bird; 14 grandchildren, a brother, Doug Hiser; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be Friday, March 25, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel.

A memorial service will be held at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel, Friday, March 25, 2022, at 2 p.m.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, March 22, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.





