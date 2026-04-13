Obituary - David Council Mitchell

CLAXTON — David Council Mitchell, better known as D.C., age 85, passed away Friday, April 10, 2026, at Candler Hospital in Savannah.

He was raised in lower Bulloch County near Nevils, Georgia. D. C. graduated from Southeast Bulloch High School in 1959. He was a member of Bull Creek Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Council and Bertha Mitchell; brothers, Eugene Mitchell, William Mitchell and Algerine Mitchell; and sisters, Thelma Parker and Elsie Nubern.

Survivors: his wife of 64 years, Sharon DeLoach Mitchell; son, Patrick Mitchell; daughter, Sondra Horton; granddaughter, Brittany (Blake) Butler; sisters, Hazel James, Margaret Blevins; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Sunday, April 12, 2026, 5 p.m.–7 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Visitation and funeral: Monday, April 13, 2026, Visitation began at 1 p.m., followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial: Bull Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Claxton, GA.

Remembrances: Bull Creek Baptist Church, 548 Bull Creek Church Road, Claxton, GA 30417.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

(912) 739-3338, www.nesmithfuneralhome.com.

Statesboro Herald, April 14, 2026

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