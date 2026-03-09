Obituary - David Cliff Jones

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – David Cliff Jones, 70, died on March 3, 2026, in San Francisco, California. David was born on December 4, 1955, in DeLand, Florida, to Warren "Spike" Jones and Betty Dixon Jones.

David was a very intelligent man and had a knack for remembering any number sequence.

He was an accomplished violinist in his younger years and had a beautiful tenor voice. David sang in the production, "The Pirates of Penzance" at UGA.

David gained numerous credits at Georgia Southern College and the University of Georgia.

He moved to California and spent many years struggling with mental illness. David spent much of his time in the care of the good people at The Village Integrated Service Agency in Long Beach, California.

David was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Dixon Jones; and his brother, Michael Scott Jones.

Survivors include his father, Warren "Spike" Jones; his stepmother, Donna Newcomer Jones; his two sisters, Jennifer Lynn Jones and Rebecca Ann Jones; his brother-in-law, Douglas Webb; his beloved niece and his two stepsisters, Rebecca Marie Davis and Bonnie Leigh Speirs.

If desired, contributions may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) at www.nami.org.





Statesboro Herald, March 10, 2026

