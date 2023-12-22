Obituary - David “Alan” Knight

David “Alan” Knight, 62, of Leefield, Ga., passed away on December 19, 2023.

He was born on March 1, 1961, to Frank and Jackie Knight in Savannah, Ga.

He moved to the Knight family farm in Bulloch County in 1967, where he devotedly remained until his passing.

Alan is a 1980 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School.

He married his high school sweetheart, Pamela Williams, on June 26, 1981, and they have two children, David and Jessica.

Alan worked for Great Dane in Savannah for 23 years and The Ginn Company in Statesboro for 16 years.

In 2016, he began working as a farm supervisor for Mr. Ginn and remained his dedicated employee and friend until his passing.

Alan loved to hunt, fish at the Knight family farm and the Ogeechee River, spending time in his shop and around the yard, but loved his wife and grandchildren most of all.

Alan had a deep love of family, home and heritage.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Jackie Knight; and two sisters-in-law, Robin Knight and Brenda Williams.

Alan is survived by his wife, Pam Knight; his children, David Knight (Brittani) and Jessica Brooks (Shaun); and four grandchildren, Aaron, Rory, Riley and Addison. He also leaves behind his brothers, Jimmy (Diane) and Randy Knight; and his sister, Rhonda Armstrong; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, December 23, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will be in the chapel at 11 a.m. with Shaun Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery in Statesboro.

Pallbearers will be David Knight, Shaun Brooks, Jack Knight, Jason Knight, Chris Armstrong and Alex Knight, with Jessica Brooks as an honorary pallbearer.

In Alan’s memory, he would want you to have a beer, do right by someone and spend more time with your family.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, December 23, 2023

