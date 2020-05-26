Obituary - Daniel Dederick Cannady

Daniel Dederick Cannady, age 77, passed away May 25th at his home, under hospice care, after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his family.The Bulloch County native lived most of his life in the Brooklet area. Daniel worked many years in the glass and glazing industry as a glazier. He most recently worked at J & L Glass in Savannah, Ga. Mr. Cannady loved his family, his garden and his fur baby, Susie.Daniel was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Norma Cannady; his parents, Ernest D. Cannady and Melba R. Cannady; a sister, Virginia Hodges; and one grandson, Forrest Cannady.Surviving are his three sons, William Cannady (Terry) of Moncks Corner, S.C.; Tommy Cannady (Delores) of Guyton and Richard Cannady Sr. (Stacie) of Brooklet; one daughter, Brenda Bowler (Larry) of Brooklet; one brother, James Cannady of Brooklet; one sister, Donna Aldrich (Pete) of Brooklet; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.The graveside service will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Old Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Mike Howard officiating.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.Statesboro Herald, May 27, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



