Obituary - Dana Wright

Dana Wright, 54, passed away unexpectedly at home in the early morning of June 17th.

Dana worked most recently as the principal of Ebenezer Elementary School to conclude a distinguished, 33- year career as an educator. She dedicated her life to preparing the next generation for life, impacting thousands of children during this time.

She was loved by friends and family throughout the community and beyond, and her impact will be felt for years to come.

An alumnus of Georgia Southern University, she was “True Blue” and enjoyed attending football and basketball games.

She is a charter member of the Alpha Lambda chapter of Alpha Omicron Pi at GSU as well as a member of Beta Theta chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma professional educators' society.

She was born and raised in Statesboro, Georgia.

Dana was preceded in death by her parents, Shelton and Marcia Evans; as well as her father-in-law, Dewey Wright.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Wade Wright; and daughter, Ansleigh Wright of Guyton, Georgia. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Staci Bennett (Jeff); and niece, Landri Bennett, of Saint Simons Island, Georgia; brother-in-law, Wil Wright (Lisa); niece and nephews, Zach Wright, Eli, Holden, JD, Griffin and Tessa Chalfan of Kennesaw, Georgia; her mother-in-law, Brenda Wright; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is also survived by her “Statesboro Crew” and lifelong friends, Leah Barron, Pam Bland and Amy Gee.

A visitation will be held at Ebenezer Elementary School on Thursday, June 22, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a funeral service to follow.

Honorary pallbearers will be the faculty and staff of Ebenezer Elementary School.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, (912) 754-6421.





Statesboro Herald, June 20, 2023

