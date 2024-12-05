Obituary - Dale C. Madson

Dale C. Madson, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, December 4th, 2024, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Dale was born July 31, 1946, in Denver, Colorado, to Alta and Larry Madson.

He attended high school at Evanston High School in Chicago. He went on to serve in the Coast Guard for four years, where he was based in Michigan, Miami and Saint Simons Island.

He attended Georgia Southern College, where he met the love of his life, Janet Rose Scarboro, whom he married in December 1971. Dale went on to attend the Medical College of Georgia and graduated as a doctor of medical dentistry in 1976.

He practiced dentistry in Statesboro, Georgia, for 42 years.

He was a knowledgeable and sought-after practitioner of alternative medicine and was always helping to heal and promote health for his friends, family and patients.

He was a lifelong learner, as evidenced by the doctor of naturopathy degree he quietly earned while in his 60s. He was also dedicated to teaching and giving back to his chosen profession. He volunteered as a clinical supervisor at the Medical College of Georgia, and in retirement, he worked to assist area dental practices whenever a primary dentist was on leave or vacation.

Until his death, Dale served in a supervisory teaching role with dental hygienists at Southeastern Technical College in Vidalia.

Both Dale and Janet spent many miles (estimated to be over 100,000) exploring the United States and Canada by motorcycle. They have ridden through every state except for Alaska on a Harley-Davidson touring bike over the years.

Dale was also passionate about aviation. He earned his pilot's license in the early 1980s and flew a Cessna 210 until the last decade of his life. As a boy in Evanston, outside of Chicago, he would watch airliners come and go from O'Hare International Airport, sparking his lifelong fascination with flight.

Possibly his greatest accomplishment as a pilot was landing at Meigs Field in Chicago, on an artificial island in Lake Michigan, amidst significant crosswinds. He was a natural adventurer!

Dale and Janet had five children with seven grandchildren. Dale was fondly known as “Papa-D” and “Pa-D” to his grandkids. He spent much of his free time, along with Janet, at sporting events as well as traveling the country with, and for, their beloved children and grandchildren.

Dale is survived by his wife, Janet Madson; his brother, Dean Madson; his children and grandchildren, Ryan Madson (48), his daughter, Miroslava; Preston Madson (43) (Ginger), their children, Sebastian and Pierce; Houston Madson (41) (Brandy), their children, Haydn, Francys and Elynore; Austin Madson (39) (Kelley), their daughter, Sloane; and his only daughter, Lauren Madson (36).

The family will receive visitors on Friday, December 6th, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will be held on Saturday in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers -- Janet is allergic -- the family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Coast Guard Foundation, 394 Taugwonk Road, Stonington, CT 06378 or Coastguardfoundation.org; or the American Heart Association, 516 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC, 29841 or heart.org.

