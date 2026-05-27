Obituary - D. Robert Busbee

It is with heavy hearts that the family of D. Robert Busbee announces his sudden passing on Friday, May 22, 2026.

Born April 9, 1982, in Jesup, Ga., Robert was the oldest son of Argenia and Dale Busbee. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in political science from Georgia Southern University in 2009 and went on to earn his juris doctorate in 2012 from Georgia State University.

In 2014, Robert met the love of his life, Erika (Jordan), and the two were married in 2016. That same year, Robert and Erika began building his law practice, where he focused on civil litigation and criminal defense. In 2024, following a landslide victory, Robert was elected to serve a four-year term as district attorney for the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit.

Robert is survived by his wife, Erika; three young sons, his parents, mother-in-law, Laurie Reynolds; sisters, Courtney (Ricky) Strickland and Lauren (Brad) Kicklighter; brother, Dylan Busbee; seven nieces and nephews and extended family.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 29th, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 30th, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Statesboro with Elder Randy Waters and Dr. John Waters officiating. Interment will be private, at the family’s request.

The Busbee family is deeply grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support from the community during this difficult time. The kindness shown is a testament to why Robert was so passionate about serving this community and ensuring that all were provided a fair and just legal system.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to their children’s education fund, c/o Tandem Wealth Advisors, 1850 North Central Avenue Suite 330, Phoenix, AZ 85004.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, May 28, 2026

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