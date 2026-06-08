Obituary - Cynthia Ann Kramer Hughes

SYLVANIA – Cynthia “Cindy” Kramer Hughes, age 68, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2026, at PineView Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her loving siblings.

Born on August 2, 1957, Cindy lived a life marked by love, strength and devotion to family, faith and friends. She was known for her caring heart, gentle spirit, sense of humor and the warmth she shared with everyone she met.

She had an unwavering love for the Lord and sought to live in a way that reflected His grace and goodness. Cindy was a devoted member of Bright Light Baptist Church in Rocky Ford, where she faithfully served as a Sunday school teacher. She found great joy in sharing her faith and had a special love for working with children, whose lives she touched through her patience, encouragement and caring nature.

She cherished her family and treasured the time spent creating memories with those she held dear. Cindy enjoyed crafts and cooking, often sharing her talents and homemade creations with family and friends. Whether teaching, creating or caring for others, she brought joy and comfort to those around her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Larry Hughes; biological father, Richard C. Kramer; and mother and father who raised her, Betty J. Mensching and Alfred E. Mensching.

Cindy is survived by her siblings, Patricia Newell (Ronnie) of Warner Robins, Kathy Cordell of Sylvania, Marti Ward of Sylvania, Missy Hutcheson (Rahn) of Statesboro, Sissy Mensching of Statesboro and Bob Mensching (Linda) of Jacksonville; as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends who will forever hold her memory close to their hearts.

The family extends their heart-felt gratitude to Rose Mobley, Sheila Williams, Melissa Dekle, Myra Williams and Mallory Roberts for the care, compassion and kindness shown to Cindy.

A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2026, at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home, Joiner Anderson Chapel.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home, Joiner-Anderson Chapel, with interment to follow at Screven Memorial Cemetery. Brother Daniel King will officiate the service.

Serving as pallbearers will be Matt Ward, Nick Ward, Rick Cordell, Joseph Cordell, Todd Taylor, Gaylon Lanier, Michael Taylor and Billy Newell.

Statesboro Herald, June 9, 2026

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