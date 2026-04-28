Obituary - Constance Eloise Madray

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Connie Cline Madray, 82, of Brunswick, Ga., formerly of Darien, passed away peacefully on the evening of April 17, 2026, while under the loving and compassionate care of Hospice of the Golden Isles.

In recent years, she faced multiple health challenges. In the early 1970s, she unknowingly contracted hepatitis C through blood transfusions; in March 2010, she received a gift of life with a liver transplant. This afforded her additional years with those she loved.

Connie was born December 14, 1943, at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Fla. She was the daughter of Paul Thomas Cline and Eloise Neate Cline and was raised in Apalachicola, Fla., by her mother, "Tootie," and maternal grandparents, Elroy W. "Boppa" and Alma P. "Nanny" Neate.

She attended Chapman High School through the eighth grade before relocating to Naples, Fla., following her mother's marriage to Dewey D. Fussell, who was a devoted father to Connie and her siblings.

Connie's career reflected dedication and versatility. Early in her career, she worked in bookkeeping at Apalachicola State Bank and as a dental assistant in Bainbridge and Valdosta, Ga. After moving to Darien, Ga., she worked with the McIntosh County Tax Assessor's Office, The Darien News and Watercraft/Townsend Marine. After relocating to Statesboro, Ga., she worked in the Medical Records Department at Bulloch County Hospital and later owned and operated a home cleaning business.

Upon her return to McIntosh County, she served as secretary for the University of Georgia McIntosh County Extension, retiring March 15, 2013. During her earlier years in McIntosh County, Connie was honored to be elected as the first female county commissioner, serving from January 1, 1983, to January 1, 1985.

Connie was devoted to helping care for her dear friend, George Bolton of Valona, Ga. She took immense pleasure in caring for animals, especially her dogs, Jacque, Laser, Diogi, Fox, Rex and Mona. She also enjoyed playing the piano, tending to plants, crocheting and conducting genealogical research. She devoted many years to documenting extended family histories and assisting others in their research, and she volunteered extensively with the online program Find a Grave by contributing obituaries, historical information and cemetery photographs.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Eloise "Tootie" Fussell; her father, Dewey Fussell, who lovingly raised her; her biological father, Paul Thomas Cline; and her cherished friend, George Bolton.

Connie is survived by her children, Rhonda Gerth Madala (John) of Brunswick, Ga.; George Peter Gerth III (Sally) of Indianapolis, Ind.; Kimberly Michelle "Kim" Strickland (Ralph) of Brunswick, Ga.; and Ann Lee Greer (Kyle) of Griffin, Ga.; seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, her sister, Barbara Cline Thompson of Mt. Dora, Fla.; her brothers, James W. "Jim" Fussell (Theresa) of Webster, Fla.; and Stephen E. "Steve" Fussell (Allison) of Lady Lake, Fla.; five nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews and her very special first cousin, Pat Phillips Jackson of Summerville, S.C.

In accordance with her wishes, Connie was interred, along with her beloved Fox, on April 25, 2026, in Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery in Brunswick, GA, next to her beloved friend, George Bolton.

The private family graveside service was followed by a family gathering celebrating her life.

Honorary pallbearers were Hospice of the Golden Isles, Lauren Wallen, Lisia Sullins, FNP-C, and staff; Dr. Mitchell Jones and staff, Dr. Abraham Cheong and staff and Dr. William Grubb and staff; Southeast Georgia Health System staff—Emergency Department (doctors, nurses, PCAs, PCTs and ancillary staff); Inpatient (hospitalists, nurses, PCAs, PCTs and other ancillary staff); and Outpatient Lab, as well as the Mayo Clinic Florida transplant staff (inpatient and outpatient), for all of the extraordinary care provided over the years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those wishing to honor her memory consider one of the following: donate to Hospice of the Golden Isles to support their continued delivery of high-quality hospice care; register as an organ donor through the Donate Life of America donor registry and share your decision with your family; and/or support 11-year-old Shakih Abdussamee in his journey toward a kidney transplant through the Children's Organ Transplant Association (COTA for Shakih).

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home has been honored to assist Ms. Connie Madray's family.

Statesboro Herald, April 29, 2026

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