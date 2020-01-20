Obituary - Connie Marie Denmark Hodges

DAISY, Ga. -- Connie Marie Denmark Hodges went home to Jesus on January 18, 2020. She was born in Bulloch County to the late Marie Martin Bragg and Leonard Denmark.She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Selena Denmark.Connie enjoyed gardening and canning the produce she grew in her garden. She loved preparing meals that she grew for her family. She also loved collecting roosters and lighthouses. Connie also had a cow, Betsy, which she loved to care for, as well as the many different animals she raised on her mini-farm.Her greatest joy was spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren.She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Lewis Hodges of Claxton; one daughter, Shannon Williams of Claxton; a stepdaughter, Syble Hodges; and a stepson, Jack Hodges; five grandchildren, Brittany (Joey) DeLoach of Statesboro, Brooke Herndon and Joseph Bryan Herndon Jr. of Claxton and Jose Hodges and Jr. Velazquez of Claxton; and two great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Addyson DeLoach of Statesboro.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson with Chaplain Lewis officiating. Interment will be held privately in DeLoach Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Statesboro Police Officers Foundation, 201 South Main Street Suite A, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends and family may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 21, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



