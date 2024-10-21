Obituary - Colton Aaron Mills

MILLEN, Ga. -- Colton Aaron Mills, age 17 months, died Saturday evening from injuries sustained in an automotive accident. He was born in Augusta and had lived in Millen until his death.

Colton loved being outside, playing in the dirt with his cars, trucks, trains and little four wheeler. He enjoyed going to Dairy Queen. Colton loved watching his favorite cartoon, “Bluey”.

Colton was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, James Allen Myers and Mattie Myers; and his paternal great-grandfather, Teddy Smith Sr.

Surviving are his parents, Audrey Lynn Smith and David Aaron Mills; two sisters, Ava Grace Williams and Isabella Nicole Williams; two brothers, Michael James Williams and Terry Michael Williams Jr.; his maternal grandparents, Polly and Justin Worman; his paternal grandfather, Teddy Smith Jr.; and paternal great-grandparents, Sharon Reynolds, all of Millen; and Marie and Skipper Waters of Statesboro; and three special aunts, Shelby Bell, Elisa Moore and Mary Smith, all of Millen. Several great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will follow the visitation in the chapel of the funeral home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Roy Jarriel officiating. Interment will be in the Green Fork Baptist Church Cemetery, 1565 Green Fork Church Road, Perkins, GA 30442.

Pallbearers will be James Joyner, Quarmaine Lane, Anthony Raindall and Mary Smith.

Statesboro Herald, October 22, 2024

