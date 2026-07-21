Obituary - Clayton James Moxley

Clayton James Moxley, age 79, passed away Saturday morning, July 18th, 2026, at Candler County Hospital in Metter, Ga. Clayton was born on September 29th, 1946, in Millen, Ga., to the late Jake Q. Moxley and Emma Bell Scarboro Moxley.

He grew up in the Denmark community and was a 1964 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School.

He served in the United States Navy from 1966–1970. He built power lines as part of the Seabees Mobile Construction Battalion during his two tours in Vietnam.

Clayton was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his son, John Moxley; and his siblings, Jake Q. Moxley Jr., George Moxley and Annie Moxley.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Chris Thompson of Thomaston, Ga.; his grandchildren, Cristina Core, Makayla Elliott and Savannah Hill; his great-grandchildren, Clayton Core, Jeremiah Hill, Layla Hill and Kolson Chavez,; his niece, Sherry Moxley;, and nephew, Michael Williams.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 24th, 2026, at 1 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, July 22, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.