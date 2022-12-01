Obituary - Clay Anderson Boykin

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- A graveside service for Clay Anderson Boykin, 88, will be held on December 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia, with the Rev. Stephanie Smith officiating.Mrs. Boykin died on November 23, 2022, in New Hartford, New York, with her daughters by her side. She was born on March 22, 1934, to Tazwell Leigh and Sarah Bargeron Anderson in Savannah, Georgia.She loved the beach and enjoyed walking and looking for shells or just sitting and laughing with family and friends.She was a member of Smyrna Presbyterian Church in Smyrna, Georgia, for many years and enjoyed many happy times with fellow Christians there. She dearly loved her church family.She is survived by daughters, Susan Boykin, Sally Gudlauski and husband, Ed; and Lea Reed and husband, Kevin; granddaughters, Jessica Zuckerman, Rebekah Reed-Meier, Sarah Zollinger and Abigail Reed; great-granddaughters, Melissa Zuckerman and Nova Meier, and one on the way; nieces, SallyAnne Deal, Christine Sharp and Jana Barber; and nephew, Geoff Anderson.She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Tazwell Anderson and Bert Anderson; and sister, Sally Myrick.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 1, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



